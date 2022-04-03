Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

Carli's ex-boyfriend was arrested on Saturday in Tennessee

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones , Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. 

Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday in Tennessee and charged with tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence, and giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation. 

Cassie Carli and her young daughter, Saylor, in this undated photo provided by the family

Cassie Carli and her young daughter, Saylor, in this undated photo provided by the family (Photos courtesy Carli family)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spanevelo is not cooperating with police, Johnson said. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 

Your Money