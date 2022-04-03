Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday.

Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday in Tennessee and charged with tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence, and giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation.

Spanevelo is not cooperating with police, Johnson said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.