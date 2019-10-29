Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Missing woman, 56, found alive in California national park after spelling out 'SOS' with rocks

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 29 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Mississippi woman that disappeared last week in a California national park was found alive Monday after rescue teams spotted an “SOS” message spelled out with rocks, officials said.

Mary Joanna Gomez, 56, was first reported missing Friday by family members who told the San Francisco Police Department that they had last heard from her the previous day in a text message sent to her daughter detailing her trip to Kings Canyon National Park.

CALIFORNIA MAN VISITS NATIONAL PARK TO SEE YOGI BEAR, POLICE FIND 8 POUNDS OF METH IN SPARE TIRE

On Monday a C-130 aircraft operated by the California Air National Guard spotted “SOS” spelled out with rocks on the ground, helping to locate Mary Joanna Gomez, 56, (center) who had been reported missing since Friday.

On Monday a C-130 aircraft operated by the California Air National Guard spotted “SOS” spelled out with rocks on the ground, helping to locate Mary Joanna Gomez, 56, (center) who had been reported missing since Friday. (Incident Information System )

According to a press release from the parks service, Gomez was a traveling nurse in the Bay Area who arrived in the park on Wednesday, her day off. She was expected at work on Friday but never showed up for her shift.

Several search teams scoured the area to no avail.

Late Saturday evening, a park ranger located her car in the Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park along the Generals Highway. The area had previously been checked but there was no sign of Gomez at the time.

Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park where Gomez's car was last seen along  the Generals Highway.

Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park where Gomez's car was last seen along  the Generals Highway. (Google)

On Monday, a C-130 aircraft operated by the California Air National Guard spotted “SOS” spelled out with rocks on the ground, just over three miles from where her vehicle was last seen.

Further investigation resulted in the rescue of Gomez, who was said to be “thirsty and hungry, but otherwise in good health.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Park officials said she was in “stable condition” and “has been in contact with her family and will be reunited with them shortly.”

The area Gomez was found in was described as “rocky and steep terrain.”

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.