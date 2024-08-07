Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Missing California mother found dead near hiking trail after partner threatened 3-year-old daughter: police

Body of Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, 25, found near hiking trail in Santa Cruz Mountains

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A missing mother in Northern California was found dead near a hiking trail in the mountains on Sunday, hours after authorities say the woman’s partner threatened their 3-year-old daughter with a knife and charged at a police officer.

The body of Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, 25, was found around 9:40 a.m. near Eureka Canyon Road and Grizzly Flat Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the call and investigators determined the body belonged to the 25-year-old mother, who had been reported missing in Watsonville a day earlier.

Sedano’s family reported her missing after the mother’s partner, Joshua Gonzalez, called the Watsonville Police Department from outside the police station at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday and threatened to harm their 3-year-old daughter, the department said.

hiking trail where Sedano's body was found

Sedano's body was found around 9:40 a.m. Sunday near Eureka Canyon Road and Grizzly Flat Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

A responding officer exited his patrol car and ordered Gonzalez to drop the knife. Gonzalez ignored the officer’s command, according to police, and instead charged toward the officer.

Lizbeth Arceo Sedano

The death of 25-year-old Lizbeth Arceo Sedano is being investigated as suspicious, the sheriff's office said. (Watsonville Police Department)

The officer then opened fire on Gonzalez, who was injured and taken to an out-of-county trauma center, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Joshua Gonzalez

Sedano's partner, Joshua Gonzalez, was taken into custody after threatening to harm their 3-year-old daughter with a knife and charging at a police officer, mere hours before Sedano's body was found, authorities said. (Watsonville Police Department)

The three-year-old child was unharmed and was under the care of family members.

The sheriff’s office said Sedano’s death "is being investigated as suspicious."

"Cause and manner will be determined by our Forensic Pathologist and detectives will continue to investigate this case," the sheriff’s office said.