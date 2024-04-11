Missing California college student’s phone found at LAX airport amid vanishing: police

A Sacramento State student left her parents' Southern California home in a "difficult state of mind," was in a car accident and has not been seen or heard from since April 3, her family said.

Her parents and Los Angeles police retraced 23-year-old Noelle Lynch's steps going back to April 1, when she first left in a vulnerable state, her dad, Mark Lynch, told SFGate.

The next day, around 3 or 4 a.m., she was in an accident in Los Angeles, her dad told the local news outlet, and Lynch and her mom planned to meet at a hotel near LAX airport, but she never showed up.

Around noon on April 3, Lynch called her mom from a "strange person's phone," but she was "mostly not making sense," her dad told the outlet.

That was the last time her parents heard from her.

The college student was seen on surveillance video walking from an Inglewood apartment, about six miles from LAX, around 5 p.m. on April 3, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Her parents found her belongings in the apartment and found her phone at the Southwest ticket counter at LAX airport, but it is unclear whether she boarded a plane, police said.

"She always calls," her dad told SFGate. "This is very out of character. She has had a tough time, but she has always called."

Lynch was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, green sweatpants with a military logo, and white sneakers.

She's about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Family, friends and missing persons Facebook groups have been sharing her story and flyers with information, but concerns are intensifying as the search enters week two.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.