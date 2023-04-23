Missing 25-year-old Texas woman found dead on side of county road: police

Texas authorities say that they have found the body of Tiera Strand, a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since last Sunday.

Bell County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Strand's body was found on Friday.

A passerby reportedly found her in a ditch on the side of a Bell County road between Waco and Temple.

"The cause and manner of death are unknown at this time, pending a determination from the medical examiner," authorities said in a statement.

Strand's father was told by authorities that foul play is suspected in the case.

The 25-year-old woman was last seen alive at Mooseknuckle Pub in Austin early in the morning of April 16. Strand's mother Monica Herron believes that a group of girls attacked her in the club and the fighting moved outside.

"They said she was angry with them, and they said she stormed off with no phone, no purse, no bank card, no money, keys to her car, everything just gone. They have it, and she just stormed off," Herron explained to FOX 7 Austin.

Before her body was found, Herron said that her daughter was driven and had ambitions of joining the military.

"This summer was the summer she was going to graduate, and she was going to go into the Navy, that's her dream to go to the Navy," she said. "She's a mother. She is ambitious. She has dreams and goals."

Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Austin Police Department are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 512-472-8477.