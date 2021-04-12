Minnesota mayor says officer involved in deadly shooting should be fired, city manager pushes back

The mayor and city manager of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota offered differing responses Monday when asked whether the police officer who shot Daunte Wright should be terminated from her position.

At a press conference, Mayor Mike Elliott supported the idea that the officer should be fired, arguing that "we cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people in our profession."

"And so, I do fully support releasing the officer of her duties," he added.

But City Manager Curt Boganey suggested that type of statement was premature given the city's commitment to due process.

When asked about the prospect of termination, Boganey said: "If I were to answer that question, I'd be contradicting what I said a moment ago -- which is to say that all employees are entitled to due process and after that due process, discipline will be determined. If I were to say anything else, I would actually be contradicting the idea of due process."

Police said the officer involved intended to use her Taser, not her firearm. Bodycam footage released on Monday showed the officer holding her firearm while warning Wright that she would tase him.

After shooting him, she shouted "holy s--t."

Sunday's fatal police shooting prompted unrest in the Minneapolis area, where former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in the death of George Floyd.