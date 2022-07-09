Milwaukee grocery store shooting leaves two dead, one injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday morning left two people dead and one other person injured.

The shooting happened at around 10:20 a.m. near El Rey Family Market on Cesar Chavez Drive, according to FOX 6.

Two people are dead and another person was sent to the hospital as a result of the shooting, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

An investigation is ongoing, but further details haven't been released.