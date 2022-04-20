Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Milwaukee day care shooting forces owner to relocate business

Four men were arrested in relation to the shooting but none have been charged

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A Milwaukee daycare owner and her pupils are safe following a shooting that damaged the business.

Day care owner, Andjeia Harris, along with seven children, were inside Little Warriors on Tuesday, April 12th when the shooting began, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee

"I immediately put my kids on the ground," the owner said.

The owner was shocked that someone would try to harm her business, especially with young kids inside. Harris recalls using her parental instincts to protect the infants when bullets began flying into the day care. 

"I looked up, and I had a 1-year-old in her high chair and bullets were still coming through the window," the owner tells Fox 6 Milwaukee. 

Bullet holes hit the wall following a shooting at Little Warriors day care in Milwaukee, WS

Bullet holes hit the wall following a shooting at Little Warriors day care in Milwaukee, WS (Fox 6 News Milwaukee)

Harris also recalls having to protect a four-month-old baby still in her carrier seat. 

"Any of my children could have lost their life. Bullets don’t have a name. Them bullets could have easily went through the wall and hit any of my children," she tells 14 News.

One parent fears for his child's safety after the incident. 

"I could’ve lost my little girl, and that hurts me," said James Cooper.

The possibility that both the owner and children could have lost their lives leaves Harris questioning if she wants to continue running her business. She uses a temporary location for now. 

Four men connected to the incident have been arrested in relation to the incident, but charged have yet to be filed

