Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Militia groups say they will help stop caravan at the border

By NOMAAN MERCHANT | Associated Press
Migrants travel on a cattle truck, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Migrants travel on a cattle truck, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

HOUSTON – Militia groups and far-right activists are raising money and announcing plans to head to the Mexican border to help stop the caravan of Central Americans making their way toward the United States.

Exactly how many militia members will turn out is unclear, and the estimated 4,000 migrants are still some 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) and weeks away from reaching the U.S.

But the prospect of armed civilians at the border — and the escalating political rhetoric over immigration — have fueled fears of vigilantism.