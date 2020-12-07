Military to stream Pearl Harbor remembrance, replacing in-person ceremony due to coronavirus

The Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony of the Japanese attack on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of having survivors and members of the public attend the annual ceremony, the U.S. military will instead live-stream it so that people can watch while still following pandemic guidelines.

A moment of silence will be observed at 7:55 a.m. HST, the time that the Japanese attack on the U.S. navy base began in 1941. Aircraft will fly over the harbor in missing man formation shortly after.

A Navy vessel will pass the site of the USS Arizona, with sailors standing aboard along the rails to honor the sunken battleship. The Arizona remains in the same spot where it sank in 1941 after being hit by two Japanese bombs.

“I think it’s too bad, but it’s for safety reasons,” said Warren Upton, a 101-year-old who served on the USS Utah. Upton will watch the event from his home in San Jose.

More than 2,300 U.S. troops died in the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.