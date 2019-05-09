High schools across US hosting 'military signing days'

High schools across the country are highlighting their soon-to-be graduating students' intentions to join the military.

Similar to college or athletic "signing days" — in which high school students officially or ceremonially declare the place of higher education they've committed to — schools are increasingly hosting "military signing days."

YOUNG MARINE HOPEFUL HELPED STOP COLORADO SCHOOL SHOOTING THAT LEFT 1 DEAD, 8 INJURED

At Robertsdale High School in Robertsdale, Ala., on Thursday, 28 students enlisted in the military, according to Fox affiliate WALA-TV. It was the school's first such event, where the students signed paperwork to join various branches including the Alabama National Guard, the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force.

Four students at Becton Regional High School in East Rutherford, N.J., did the same on Wednesday, also the school's inaugural "military signing" day.

Dario Sforza, the school principal and acting superintendent, told Fox News on Thursday, "We hope this inspires leaders to have the courage to recognize and celebrate all students' skills, abilities, talents and post-secondary selections — not only the academically and athletically gifted."

WWII POW GETS SURPRISE DIPLOMA 75 YEARS AFTER LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL TO JOIN ARMY

The principal told NorthJersey.com that the four students — 4 percent of the 100-student class — make up the largest amount of graduating seniors he's seen enlist in the military during his time at the school.

Another eight students in Clarkston, Mich., committed to the armed forces once they graduate from high school during a ceremony at Clarkston High School on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alex Hunt, a student who will join the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Alabama, told WDIV-TV he feels as though his enlistment will be "more of a betterment for me."

"I'm growing as a person," he told the news outlet. "I'm going to become a better human being by coming through this. It's going to make me grow."