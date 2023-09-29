Expand / Collapse search
Military helicopter crashes into power lines in Washington state, utility provider says

Grant PUD, a public utility provider, said the sheriff's office said the helicopter crashed into the power lines

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
A military helicopter crashed Friday into high-voltage transmission lines in Washington state, officials said. 

Grant PUD, a public utility provider, said power lines were down in the Columbia River and across State Route 243, which is closed. The company said the aircraft was a military helicopter, citing the Grant County Sheriff's Office. 

Police car

Crews in Washington state are responding to an aircraft crash into high-voltage power lines. (iStock)

It was unclear if anyone was injured. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities and the utility company. 

The story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

