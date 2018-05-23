Mike Pence's wife: Pences praying for ex-Indiana first lady

Vice President Mike Pence's wife says she and her husband are praying for former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh, who is battling brain cancer.

Karen Pence tweeted Wednesday morning that she and Indiana's former governor "send our love and prayers to Susan, Evan and the boys."

Susan Bayh is the wife of Evan Bayh, a Democratic former U.S. Senator and Indiana governor. They have 22-year-old twin sons, Beau and Nick.

The 58-year-old Bayh underwent surgery Tuesday to remove a malignant glioblastoma, the same deadly cancer that GOP Sen. John McCain is currently fighting.

Evan Bayh said Tuesday on Facebook that his wife "will fight this disease with the same courage, grace, and optimism that have always characterized her."

She underwent brain surgery in 2015 to remove a benign tumor.