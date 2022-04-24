At least 14 migrants injured in Texas after high-speed chase, report says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 14 migrants were injured when a truck they were being transported in crashed during a high-speed chase in Texas, according to a local report.

Deputies attempted to pull over a black Chevy around 8 a.m. but the driver refused to stop, KENS 5 reported, citing the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver led deputies on a chase into Bexar County, where the speeding vehicle lost control and rolled over, the report said. The crash reportedly injured 14 migrants and the driver, who authorities say had a gun on his lap.

One migrant in the truck bailed out during the chase and was not injured, the report said. It was unclear where the migrants were from or what their immigration status was.

The driver reportedly hailed from Austin. No details on what charges he could face were immediately available.