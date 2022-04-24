Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

At least 14 migrants injured in Texas after high-speed chase, report says

No details on immigration status of migrants was immediately available

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
At least 14 migrants were injured when a truck they were being transported in crashed during a high-speed chase in Texas, according to a local report.

Deputies attempted to pull over a black Chevy around 8 a.m. but the driver refused to stop, KENS 5 reported, citing the Medina County Sheriff’s Office. 

ICE PREPARING FOR 'HISTORIC BORDER SURGE,' SAYS MIGRANT ARRIVALS COULD TRIPLE

The driver led deputies on a chase into Bexar County, where the speeding vehicle lost control and rolled over, the report said. The crash reportedly injured 14 migrants and the driver, who authorities say had a gun on his lap.

The chase led deputies into Bexar County, where the truck crashed, the report said. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

One migrant in the truck bailed out during the chase and was not injured, the report said. It was unclear where the migrants were from or what their immigration status was.

The driver reportedly hailed from Austin. No details on what charges he could face were immediately available.

Your Money