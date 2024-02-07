Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security

Migrant's cell phone rings, tipping off Border Patrol to alleged smuggler

Court records show migrant identified as being from Mexico is being held as witness in the case

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Arizona border county official’s blunt message to Congress to reject immigration bill: ‘Shut down the border’ Video

Arizona border county official’s blunt message to Congress to reject immigration bill: ‘Shut down the border’

Yuma County, Arizona, Supervisor Jonathan Lines said the Senate deal does not go far enough to crackdown on illegal immigration into the U.S. and should be rejected by Congress. 

An Arizona man is facing a charge of transporting illegal immigrants for profit after a cell phone could be heard ringing in the trunk of a vehicle he was driving while being questioned by Border Patrol. 

A car driven by David Rene Martinez was stopped by border agents Feb. 1 along Naco Highway near Bisbee, Arizona, after agents spotted unauthorized migrants going into a neighborhood less than 200 yards from the border wall, according to the Border Report. The agents' cameras reportedly tracked the blue Ford Focus going into the neighborhood at 4:42 p.m., and it came out a few minutes later while heading for the highway. 

Court records obtained by the Border Report state agents followed the car and ordered the driver to stop. When Martinez was asked if anyone else was in the vehicle, he said no. While they were questioning him, however, agents head a cell phone ringing in the trunk of the car.

Martinez was asked to open the trunk of the car and consented, but then claimed the trunk would not open, according to the criminal complaint filed Feb. 2 in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The agents then asked if he would lower the backseats, so they could look inside the trunk, and Martinez allegedly said, "Oh, s---," when the person in the trunk became visible, records say. 

CBP MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS ALREADY EXCEED 1 MILLION SINCE OCTOBER

Bisbee Minutemen

Minuteman volunteers armed with binoculars and pistols watch the U.S.-Mexico border for any signs of illegal immigrants trying to cross the border near Bisbee, Arizona. (David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images)

Border Patrol agents identified the hidden passenger as Mixsael Solano Castaneda, an unauthorized migrant from Mexico. Authorities say Solano told agents his uncle paid to have him smuggled into the United States, and he was told to approach a house in Bisbee until someone came to pick him up. The migrant said a blue four-door sedan approached the home, and the driver told him to get into the trunk of the car. 

Solano is reportedly being held by the government as a witness in the case.

SEAN HANNITY: BIDEN CREATED THIS NATIONAL SECURITY NIGHTMARE

Bisbee migrant litter

Litter covers the ground at a migrant oasis that offers water and candles just off the road in Bisbee, Arizona, on Feb. 18, 2017 near the U.S.-Mexico border. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Rio Grande Valley sector chief patrol agent

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch on the uniform of a Rio Grande Valley sector chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol. (CBP)

Martinez, a resident of Tucson, is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.  

Arizona Customs and Border Protection officials did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for more information about the apprehension. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A CBP source told Fox News Wednesday that there have been over 1 million migrant encounters since Oct. 1, when fiscal year 2024 began, the earliest point at which this mark has ever been reached.