Migrant mayhem: NYC shelter guard hurt as 5 illegals attack another in his bed

NYPD officers arrested five men at the Randall's Island migrant shelter early Monday morning after they allegedly pounced on another man in his bed and injured a security guard during the brawl, according to authorities and local media.

Five men, between the ages of 20 and 33, are accused of pummeling another man as he ate food in his bed shortly before 2 a.m. at the shelter on East 125 Street, according to authorities.

The pack of migrants surrounded the bed and punched and scratched the victim "all over his head and face" and on his legs, police said.

READ MORE OF FOX NEWS' COVERAGE OF THE BORDER CRISIS

The five men are charged with third-degree assault and harassment.

The suspects have been identified as Howard Ochoa-Olivero, 27, Jose Manuel-Maza, 29, Jose Sequera, 20, Xavier Pacheco, 33, and Carlos Maiz-Betancourt, 27.

MAN STABBED IN NECK WITH 'SHARP OBJECT' AT NYC MIGRANT PROCESSING CENTER AT RANDALL'S ISLAND

WATCH: NYPD arrests 5 in migrant gang assault at Randall's Island shelter

The victim has not been identified.

MIGRANTS HURL BOTTLES, BACKPACKS AT NYPD DURING SHELTER FRACAS

Videos showed a large police presence outside the shelter as suspects were being escorted out in handcuffs and at least two people were placed in ambulances.

According to local reports, a security guard at the shelter was injured trying to break up the attack.

"It's becoming common practice" at the building, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

ILLEGAL MIGRANT ASKED TO 'FINISH THE JOB' IN SLAYING FELLOW MIGRANT AT NYC SHELTER: PROSECUTOR

The gang assault comes weeks after New York City Mayor Eric Adams ordered a curfew at the shelter and floated the idea of installing metal detectors after multiple people had been stabbed inside.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, police arrested two other migrants at the same facility when they allegedly both punched another security guard in two separate altercations on the same evening.

In that incident, officers responding to a 911 call for the first assault witnessed the second when a migrant began attacking the security guard while police were trying to talk to him, the New York Post reported.