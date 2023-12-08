Michigan working on lucrative contract extension for Jim Harbaugh with interesting caveat: report

As Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines focus on preparations for next month’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama, the University of Michigan is reportedly focused on keeping its head coach.

Harbaugh has been linked to the NFL for the second season in a row as several teams could look to the former San Francisco 49ers coach as replacement in the upcoming offseason.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson, the university is working up a five-year extension that could see the veteran coach earn $11 million a year.

But the deal would reportedly include the stipulation that Harbaugh will not pursue an NFL job during the term of the contract.

Yahoo Sports also reported that talks are still ongoing, and a finalized deal isn’t expected any time soon.

The reports come following a tumultuous regular season for the coach.

After serving out a school-imposed three-game suspension to start the season over NCAA recruiting violations, Harbaugh was again subject to an additional three game suspension to close out the season amid an investigation into a sign-stealing operation that involved former low-level staffer Connor Stalions.

Despite initially contesting the suspension, Harbaugh agreed to accept the ban.

Michigan continued to an 11-0 finish and won its third straight conference championship with a 26-0 rout of Iowa. The Wolverines will now chase the school's first national title since 1997.

Harbaugh has been suggested as a potential candidate for several head coaching vacancies or soon-to-be vacancies.

Among the teams being floated around are the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Rumors about Bill Belichick’s future with the New England Patriots next season could lead to another option.

Harbaugh was reportedly in talks with the Panthers last season before Frank Reich was hired in place of Matt Rhule, who was fired a few weeks into the 2022 season after two losing seasons and a 1-4 record to start his final year with the team.

