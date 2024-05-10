Expand / Collapse search
Michigan woman found living inside grocery store sign with computer, desk and coffee maker

The unidentified homeless woman was discovered when contractors noticed an extension cord was running up to a plugin in the roof sign

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
A Michigan woman was found living inside a sign on top of a grocery store recently in a case that a local police officer said "makes you scratch your head." 

The unidentified 34-year-old woman, who police said was homeless, had not only been living inside the grocery store sign for a year, she also had a desk, a coffee maker, a computer and a printer. 

She was discovered on April 23, when contractors at the Midland, Michigan, store noticed someone was running an extension cord up to the roof where there’s a plugin. 

"It's a story that makes you scratch your head, just somebody living up in a sign," Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren told reporters Thursday. "There was some flooring that was laid down. A mini desk, her clothing. A Keurig coffee maker. A printer and a computer — things you'd have in your home."

PORTLAND, OREGON, OKS NEW HOMELESS CAMPING RULES THAT THREATEN FINES OR JAIL IN SOME CASES

Family Fare sign

The sign is about five feet wide and has a door, police said.  (Google Maps)

He added, "I honestly don't know how she was getting up there. She didn't indicate, either," explaining there was no sign of a ladder.

Brennan explained that the 5-foot wide, 8-foot high sign is accessible from the roof of the store and has a door. 

SEATTLE COFFEE SHOP WORKERS CALL 911 WHEN HOMELESS MAN CAUSES DISTURBANCE; NO OFFICERS ARRIVE

Family Fare store in Midland

The Midland store is 130 miles north of Detroit.  (Google Maps)

He continued, "We provided her with some information about services in the area. She apologized and continued on her way. Where she went from there, I don't know."

The woman told police she had been living inside the sign for Family Fare grocery market while working elsewhere. 

The woman isn’t facing any charges and agreed to vacate the sign.

Family Fare’s parent company, SpartanNash, said in a statement that employees offered the woman the utmost "compassion and professionalism" in their response, adding, "Ensuring there is ample safe, affordable housing continues to be a widespread issue nationwide that our community needs to partner in solving." 

Midland is 130 miles north of Detroit. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 