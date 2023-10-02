Michigan teacher going back to work after getting smacked in head with chair thrown by student in viral video

WARNING: VIDEO AND IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING

A Michigan teacher hit in back of the head by a chair thrown by a student in a recent viral video is returning to work, and the student accused of launching the furniture is facing felony charges.

Flint Community Schools reacted to the now-viral video on Thursday, saying the incident "occurred at Southwestern Classical Academy concerning a physical altercation between two scholars. This unfortunate incident resulted in a staff member sustaining an injury."

Footage shows two teen girls yelling at each other in a classroom with the teacher in the middle, appearing to try to de-escalate the situation as curse words fly. One of the girls, identified by local ABC 12 as being 15 years old, picks up a chair and hurls it, smacking the unsuspecting teacher's head.

Students immediately react verbally to the teacher's injury after she falls to the floor, and some desks are toppled over before the video ends.

The school's resource officer was called in to break up the fight, and found the teacher lying on the floor with head injuries, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told ABC 12.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has reportedly charged the unidentified teen who threw the metal chair with two counts of felony assault as a result of the incident.

A district press release from Friday says the teacher was released from the hospital the same day of the incident and is doing well.

"Furthermore, I am heartened to inform you that the teacher has chosen to return to work," the statement by Superintendent Kevelin Jones said. "On the day of the teacher's return, scholars and staff will be present to extend their warm welcome. They consider this teacher a hero, and we share in their sentiment."

The statement added that the student involved will be "held accountable according to the law and in accordance with the Flint Community Schools Student Code of Conduct."

Fox News Digital was directed to the district's superintendent when inquiring for more information, but he did not immediately respond.