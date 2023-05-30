Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Supreme Court to hear dispute over legality of using drone to take pictures of salvage yard

MI appeals court claimed the dispute is a civil matter, not a criminal one

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30

The Michigan Supreme Court will hear a dispute over the legality of using a drone to take pictures of a salvage yard near Traverse City.

Aerial photos were used as evidence in a lawsuit against Todd and Heather Maxon, who were accused of violating a zoning ordinance and creating a nuisance with cars and other salvaged material in Long Lake Township.

The Maxons argue that aerial photos violated their constitutional right against unreasonable searches. But a local judge and the state Court of Appeals have ruled against them.

"Like every American, I have a right to be secure on my property without being watched by a government drone," Todd Maxon said.

The Michigan Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding the legality of using a drone to take pictures of a salvage yard near Traverse City.

The appeals court in 2022 said the dispute was a civil matter, not a criminal one.

"The township seeks a declaratory judgment and to abate a nuisance. There are no police officers involved," the court said in a 2-1 opinion.

The Supreme Court last week said it would hear arguments during its next term.