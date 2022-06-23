Michigan pregnancy center vandalized, nearby business also damaged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pregnancy center in Dearborn, Michigan was targeted Tuesday, as extremist pro-choice groups continue to put pressure on pro-life charities and resource centers.

Workers at the Lennon Pregnancy Center found the building's windows smashed and walls spray-painted with threats. Additionally, a nearby printing business was damaged and attacked, though this appears to have been a mistake by the vandals.

"Every window and door along the front face of our building was smashed as well as the building being spray-painted with graffiti. Four additional side windows were also smashed in on the sides of the building," a Lennon Pregnancy Center spokesperson said on social media.

The spokesperson continued, "This reckless destruction was directed at our pregnancy resource center, but also has affected the printing business that shares our building. We are saddened and discouraged by this act of violence, but we will continue to provide free assistance to the women and men that come to us in need of basic help for their children.

The Lennon Center went on to state that the vandalism will not delay their work, and the group will continue to offer its usual services as the repairs take place.

"We will continue to offer free parenting classes, free pregnancy testing, and free ultrasounds," the center's social media account announced. We will continue to help our community that comes to us in need of diapers, clothing, and baby items such as car seats, pack n plays, strollers, bottles, blankets, pacifiers and in the middle of a formula shortage, free formula."

The Lennon Pregnancy Center is only the latest in a string of documented attacks ahead of a Supreme Court decision on a case that has the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The FBI is investigating the string of recent attacks on pregnancy centers as potential acts of domestic violent extremism, the bureau said earlier this month.

"The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country," the FBI said in a statement. "The FBI takes all threats seriously, and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is demanding a hearing to examine the targeting of crisis pregnancy centers and religious institutions as the country waits for a decision in a highly anticipated Supreme Court case expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Mace, who serves as the ranking member on the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, wrote a letter to Chairman Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Wednesday.