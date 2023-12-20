Expand / Collapse search
Michigan police officer saves woman trapped inside burning pickup truck, video shows

Elderly woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Fraser, Michigan

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Michigan police officer pulls woman from burning vehicle Video

Michigan police officer pulls woman from burning vehicle

A police officer in Fraser, Michigan, rescued a woman who was stuck in a burning pickup truck, authorities said. (Credit: Fraser Police Department via WJBK)

Police in Michigan have released video showing an officer charge toward a pickup truck that was engulfed in flames to rescue an elderly woman who was trapped inside.

Fraser Police Officer Cameron Rieper raced to the scene in Macomb County late Saturday night after a pickup truck was reported to be on fire in the median of a street, FOX2 Detroit reported.

"There was flames in like the bed area of the truck and then the engine compartment was just starting to catch on fire," Reiper told the station.

Video from the Reiper’s police cruiser shows the officer running toward the driver’s side door as flames engulfed the vehicle.

pickup truck on fire

A woman was inside a vehicle that crashed and burst into flames in Fraser, Michigan. (Fraser Police Department via FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

Reiper said that the victim, an elderly woman, appeared confused and initially grabbed the steering wheel when he tried to pull her to safety.

officer pulling out woman

Fraser Police Officer Cameron Rieper raced to pull the woman to safety. (Fraser Police Department via FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

However, the officer, a former firefighter, refused to give up and is seen on video eventually pulling the woman out of the growing fire.

firefighter putting out flames

It was unclear what caused the crash. (Fraser Police Department via FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

The woman is recovering at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. 

It was unclear what led to the crash or whether the woman had a medical issue leading up to the incident. 