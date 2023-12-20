Michigan police officer saves woman trapped inside burning pickup truck, video shows

Police in Michigan have released video showing an officer charge toward a pickup truck that was engulfed in flames to rescue an elderly woman who was trapped inside.

Fraser Police Officer Cameron Rieper raced to the scene in Macomb County late Saturday night after a pickup truck was reported to be on fire in the median of a street, FOX2 Detroit reported.

"There was flames in like the bed area of the truck and then the engine compartment was just starting to catch on fire," Reiper told the station.

Video from the Reiper’s police cruiser shows the officer running toward the driver’s side door as flames engulfed the vehicle.

Reiper said that the victim, an elderly woman, appeared confused and initially grabbed the steering wheel when he tried to pull her to safety.

However, the officer, a former firefighter, refused to give up and is seen on video eventually pulling the woman out of the growing fire.

The woman is recovering at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

It was unclear what led to the crash or whether the woman had a medical issue leading up to the incident.