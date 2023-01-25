Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Michigan police department releases mugshot of K-9 accused of 'stealing' coworker's lunch

Wyandotte Police Department joked that charges would not be pressed amid threats of protest

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A Michigan police department jokingly released a mugshot of a K-9 officer who allegedly stole another officer's lunch.

The Wyandotte Police Department posted a photo of alleged lunch thief Ice, who reportedly nabbed the half-eaten lunch of Officer Barwig in the break room when Barwig was called to assist at the jail, according to a Jan. 12 Facebook post. The post had received nearly 20,000 interactions as of Wednesday.

"Stealing is not only a crime but it is morally wrong too. Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer's sworn oath is the promise to protect person's property," the department wrote.

"That being said, it saddens me to report that a current officer of the Wyandotte Police Department is under investigation for stealing!"

K-9 officer Ice was accused of nabbing another officer's lunch, according to the Wyandotte Police Department.

K-9 officer Ice was accused of nabbing another officer's lunch, according to the Wyandotte Police Department.

Police said when Barwig returned to the break room, he found his lunch had disappeared and that Ice was seen "leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops."

The police added that Ice had invoked his Fifth Amendment right to silence and "quite frankly is not cooperating with the investigation."

"If the teeth don't fit you must acquit."

Police also noted Ice "has a history of rummaging through trash cans that are within his reach" and that he has faced previous allegations of taking coworkers' food from their hands.

K-9 Officer Ice will not face any internal discipline or criminal charges following threats of mass protest, the Wyandotte Police Department joked.

K-9 Officer Ice will not face any internal discipline or criminal charges following threats of mass protest, the Wyandotte Police Department joked.

The department appealed to its Facebook followers regarding how best to proceed with its investigation, prompting some users to offer pro bono legal representation for the K-9.

"I'll be this officer's attorney pro bono if need be," one user wrote. "If the teeth don't fit you must acquit."

Wyandotte Police later posted an update joking that mass protests had been threatened if they pressed charges against Ice.

"Plus the overall public just doesn’t believe he is guilty. No video has been produced. That being said, Officer Ice will not face any internal discipline or criminal charges," the police said.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.