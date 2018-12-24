Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Michigan police officer uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Officer Tony Jacob stops driver driving wrong way on US131 in Wyoming, Michigan; officer determined driver appeared to be sleeping.

A Michigan police officer was in the right place at the right time Thursday to stop a sleeping driver headed the wrong way down a major highway.

The Wyoming Police Department told FOX17 that Officer Tony Jacob was driving on U.S. 131 around 2:45 a.m. when he spotted the vehicle.

Wyoming Police Officer Tony Jacob used his patrol car to nudge another vehicle to get it to stop.

Lt. Eric Wiler told FOX17 that without Jacob's quick actions, the wrong-way vehicle "most certainly would have hit another vehicle head-on."

The driver, who reportedly hadn't slept for 40 hours, was cited for reckless driving.

Wyoming Police said no one was injured during the incident, and that it should serve as a reminder about the dangers of drowsy driving.

