Michigan police officer uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver
A Michigan police officer was in the right place at the right time Thursday to stop a sleeping driver headed the wrong way down a major highway.
The Wyoming Police Department told FOX17 that Officer Tony Jacob was driving on U.S. 131 around 2:45 a.m. when he spotted the vehicle.
Lt. Eric Wiler told FOX17 that without Jacob's quick actions, the wrong-way vehicle "most certainly would have hit another vehicle head-on."
The driver, who reportedly hadn't slept for 40 hours, was cited for reckless driving.
Wyoming Police said no one was injured during the incident, and that it should serve as a reminder about the dangers of drowsy driving.