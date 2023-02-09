Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since

Michigan police say they are investigating the case

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Michigan mom is missing after she left to meet a man in New York who she met on a dating website.

Lynn Kim left her home on New Year's Eve with a packed van and left to meet a man that she met on meetme.com who allegedly lives in Bronx, New York, but never returned and has since been unreachable, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

Shannon Christian, Kim's cousin, said that it's unlike her to cease communication with all people close with her.

"There is literally no trace, and that’s not her," Christian said. "No matter what we would always have each other’s back, and we always have for the most part, she has always been there for me."

Lynn Kim seen in picture

Lynn Kim seen in picture (Shannon Christian)

Christian said she was close with Kim all the way up until November 2022, which was the same time Christian met the man on meetme.com.

"She met this guy, he lived in Bronx, New York, and that’s where she was going, Christian said, adding that "She would stay on FaceTime with him, from morning until night."

According to Christian, Lynn began removing people from her life.

"December 31st she took off with some of her stuff, and from what I just found out today, January 4th, was (the last time) any contact was made," Christian said.

Lynn Kim

Lynn Kim (Shannon Christian)

She filed a missing persons report with the Clinton Township police, who say that the case is under investigation.

Christian said that someone who didn't identify themselves gave people looking for Lynn a message, saying "You’ll never find her. We’re in California."

One of the children is six-years-old and has nightmares because of the situation, according to Christian, who said that Lynn texted her kids "I love you" before leaving.

The cousin also said that Lynn's mother in South Korea is unable to reach her.

Lynn Kim left her home on New Year's Eve with a packed van and left to meet a man that she met on meetme.com who allegedly lives in Bronx, New York, but never returned and has since been unreachable, according to FOX 2. (Shannon Christian)

"Her mom is from South Korea and she barely speaks any English, her mom has been emailing her, no response," Christian said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.