Michigan middle school teacher accused of leaving threatening notes inside classrooms

A Michigan art teacher is facing charges after slipping threatening, hand-written notes underneath the doors of three rooms inside a middle school, prosecutors say.

The allegations against Johnna Rhone – an instructor at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores – come as students around the U.S. have been arrested recently after being accused of directing threats toward other schools.

"'Start break early. He's going to do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom. Get it?'" Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido read from one of the alleged notes Monday, according to Fox2 Detroit.

"I can expect something like this from a child, not an adult," he added.

Rhone, 59, has been charged with making a false threat of terrorism.

She was arrested after investigators looked at school surveillance video, The Detroit News reported, citing Lucido. School staff reportedly found the notes Friday morning inside a classroom, library and media center and alerted law enforcement.

The felony charge Rhone faces carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence if she is convicted, according to St. Clair Shores police.

Following an arraignment hearing Monday, Rhone was placed under house arrest with a bond set at $75,000, police also said.

"She’s denying these allegations. She’s flat-out denying them," her attorney, Andrew Leone, told Fox2 Detroit.