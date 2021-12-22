Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan middle school teacher accused of leaving threatening notes inside classrooms

Johnna Rhone is latest to be arrested in trend of alleged threats being directed at schools

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Michigan art teacher is facing charges after slipping threatening, hand-written notes underneath the doors of three rooms inside a middle school, prosecutors say. 

The allegations against Johnna Rhone – an instructor at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores – come as students around the U.S. have been arrested recently after being accused of directing threats toward other schools. 

"'Start break early. He's going to do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom. Get it?'" Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido read from one of the alleged notes Monday, according to Fox2 Detroit

Johnna Rhone is accused of leaving the notes at the school last Friday, prosecutors say. 

Johnna Rhone is accused of leaving the notes at the school last Friday, prosecutors say. 

NEW JERSEY CHILD, 12, CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY MAKING SCHOOL THREATS 

"I can expect something like this from a child, not an adult," he added. 

Rhone, 59, has been charged with making a false threat of terrorism. 

She was arrested after investigators looked at school surveillance video, The Detroit News reported, citing Lucido. School staff reportedly found the notes Friday morning inside a classroom, library and media center and alerted law enforcement. 

Johnna Rhone is a teacher at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores.

Johnna Rhone is a teacher at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores. (Google Maps)

The felony charge Rhone faces carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence if she is convicted, according to St. Clair Shores police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Following an arraignment hearing Monday, Rhone was placed under house arrest with a bond set at $75,000, police also said.

"She’s denying these allegations. She’s flat-out denying them," her attorney, Andrew Leone, told Fox2 Detroit.

Your Money