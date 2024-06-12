Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Michigan middle school coach caught on video allegedly choking 14-year-old student in hallway

School superintendent says such actions are 'absolutely unacceptable'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
The middle school student was allegedly choked by his coach after an argument over pushups last week.

A Ypsilanti, Michigan, middle school coach was captured on surveillance video allegedly choking a student in the hallway of the school after a disagreement over a disciplinary issue, and now the family is seeking answers.

FOX 2 in Detroit reported that Yolanda Ellis, the mother of the unnamed student, is outraged over what the school staff member did to her son.

"I’m outraged at the fact that someone would come behind a 14-year-old child and proceed to choke him," she told the station.

Video of last week’s incident shows Ellis’ son getting attacked by his now former coach, inside Ypsilanti Middle School.

Michigan-Student-Choked

A middle school coach in Ypsilanti, Mich., is seen on video choking a student with a shirt in the school hallway. (FOX 2 Detroit)

Ellis said her son and the coach argued over a discipline issue, which should never have escalated to physical violence.

Despite the physical altercation occurring, Ellis said another teacher was nearby and did not rush with urgency to deescalate the situation.

Video of the incident shows the unidentified coach rushing up behind the student as he walks toward the door. The coach then throws his shirt over the student’s head and yanks it around his neck.

Both the coach and the student got into a scuffle as the student tried to break free, and eventually the coach loosened his grip.

Michigan-Student-Assaulted

A middle school coach, center, is seen on video after allegedly choking a student with a shirt in a school hallway. (FOX 2 Detroit)

Just before walking away, the student is seen yelling at the coach.

Jordan Vahdat, an attorney representing the student, told the station the family plans to send a litigation notice to the school to hold it accountable for what happened to their son. But the family said they also wants to meet with district officials.

"In that video, there should have been other people rushing in and stopping that assault. I didn’t see that happen," Vahdat said. "Number one is accountability, and the school needs to do something to make it right. Now they’ve inflicted trauma, and it’s something he’s going to have to work through...he should be looking forward to summer."

police car lights

The student’s family filed a report with the police after the incident. (iStock)

In a letter sent to parents, school district Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross wanted to reassure them that the district was treating the matter with "the utmost seriousness."

She said as soon as the district learned of the incident, they contacted social services and began cooperating with law enforcement officials.

"Such actions are absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our district," Zachery-Ross said. "Effective immediately, the employee is no longer working at the school district and is not permitted to enter school property or attend school activities."

The student’s family has filed a report with the police, and the coach has not yet been charged in the matter.

Ypsilanti Community Schools and the Ypsilanti Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

