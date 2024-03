Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Michigan man is behind bars after stealing a dog at gun point and then leading police on a chase in a stolen tree trimming truck before crashing it into a tree while high on drugs, according to the Michigan State Police.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers reported that they were notified about a tree trimming truck driving recklessly around Brighton Township.

Police said they received several calls from people saying the driver of a tree-trimming truck was swerving all over the road, hit several mailboxes, and nearly hit other vehicles head-on, and was possibly armed and high on meth.

Officers said they learned that the truck was stolen and had been the same truck they were pursuing earlier in the day, but had suspended the pursuit after the truck struck a police vehicle.

Additionally, officers believed the suspect, a 35-year-old man from Redford, had also reportedly stolen a dog at gunpoint before fleeing from police.

Michigan State Police said they were able to apprehend and arrest the man, with the help of a K-9 officer, after he crashed into a tree and led troopers on a short foot chase. Police said the man was found hiding inside a large Rubbermaid container at a nearby home.

During an interview with troopers, officers said the man indicated he had ingested meth or another unknown drug while operating the stolen vehicle and admitted to fleeing from police earlier in the day. The man also admitted to stealing the dog at gunpoint, but said the dog jumped out of the vehicle while he was driving. Police said the dog is also still missing.

The driver was taken to Livingston County Jail on numerous charges, including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and unlawful driving away of an automobile.