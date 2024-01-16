Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Michigan man accused of stealing money meant for children with disabilities

41-year-old Josh Allen Rowell, of Flint, felony convictions date back as far as 2001

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A repeat offender and parole absconder is back in police custody after he allegedly stole money meant for children with disabilities at a fundraiser in a Michigan community.

Police reported that John Allen Rowell, 41, of Flint, allegedly walked in and stole a bag from the registration table on January 6 at a fundraiser being held by The Miracle League of Oakland County. 

Event organizers were placing cash and checks into the bag that Rowel swiped, which had around $300 in cash and a check worth $210 inside.

According to a press released, organizers stated that the money was going to go towards giving children with disabilities the opportunity to play on a baseball team. 

John Allen Rowell, 41

Michigan man arrested for stealing money from disabled children's charity. (Michigan Department of Corrections)

Rowell fled the event and was arrested Monday evening at a motel in the Flint area after video footage and a motel key he left behind led police to him.

Police cars in front of Waterford Township Police Department

Police arrested 41-year-old John Allen Rowell after he was accused of stealing money from a charity event for children with disabilities.  (Waterford Township Police Department)

Police added that he did admit to stealing the money and the bag was recovered in his motel room. 

Rowell is currently on parole for resisting police, malicious destruction, and breaking and entering and also has a long criminal record, with felony convictions dating back as far as 2001, according to court records. 