Michigan man loses arms after bomb explosion inside home: report

Michigan police found other bombs, various firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition in the home after the explosion

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Michigan man lost both arms after a bomb exploded in his home over the weekend. 

The unidentified homeowner was handling a bomb when it exploded unexpectedly, the Detroit News reported. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Inside the home, investigators found thousands of rounds of ammunition, firearms and several other bombs, FOX 23 reported. His criminal history includes previous weapons charges and manufacturing explosive items which were both under investigation before the explosion happened, according to the news outlet. 

An image of the home taken fo Fox Detroit shows the garage roof blown open and the inside charred. 

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was called to assist in the investigation. 

Fox News has reached out to the Warren Police Department and state police. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.