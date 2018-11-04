Michigan K-9 officer killed after shootout near baby shower

A police K-9 was killed in the line of duty on Sunday after a man wielding a gun outside a baby shower in Michigan engaged in a shootout with officers, according to multiple reports.

Axe, a K-9 with the St. Clair Shores Police Department, joined officers responding to a call about a man with a gun outside the banquet hall where the baby shower was taking place, WDIV-TV reported.

Police said he refused to drop his gun and ultimately tried to run, shooting Axe in the process. The dog later died at an animal hospital.

Officers returned fire, shooting the unnamed suspect who later died, the report said.

Axe, according to Fox 2, was 4 years old and began his service with the department in 2016.

"Please say a prayer for his handler and all the St. Clair Shores Police Department," the Macomb County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. "We thank you for your service AXE. May you rest in peace."

St. Clair Shores is about 13 miles northeast of Detroit.

