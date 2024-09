A 7-year-old Michigan girl is dead, and her 13-year-old sister is in police custody after officers found the victim lying inside her home with several stab wounds.

The Taylor Police Department was called to a home around 1 p.m. on Saturday to investigate a domestic dispute.

Officers arrived to find a 7-year-old girl with stab wounds, police said, and she was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

WJBK spoke to several neighbors who were stunned to hear what happened.

"When my grandma told me, I was horrified because they were best friends, they would always play together. They had My Little Pony toys, and they would play with each other," "Matthew," an acquaintance of the sisters, told the local station.

Police said they are not releasing many details at this time due to the nature of the crime and that they are handling the situation with sensitivity, given the involvement of minors.

Neighbors shared more details with WJBK about the sisters and seeing them in the neighborhood.

"Once in a while, I would come over here to my grandma’s and I would see the little girl riding her bike down the street, and I’d go play with her," Matthew said. "All she wanted to do was be friends with everyone."

The 13-year-old girl is being held at a juvenile detention center in Detroit. Taylor police are investigating if anyone else was at home at the time when the argument broke out.

"This is a tragic event for the family, and we are ensuring that the necessary resources are being made available to support everyone involved. We ask the public to respect the family's privacy as we carry out a thorough investigation," Taylor police said in a statement.

Officials said more details on the case will be released on Monday, and they are not releasing names at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Taylor Police Department for comment on the situation.