Michigan district of suspected school shooter Ethan Crumbley cancels classes after threat to middle school

A Michigan school district still reeling from a shooting that killed four high school students and wounded several others canceled classes for Tuesday after an image posted to social media included a threat to a middle school, officials said Monday.

Oxford Community Schools announced the change in an alert posted to its website. The notification said the image includes a specific threat to a middle school.

OXFORD HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SURVIVORS' PARENTS SUE DISTRICT FOR 'RECKLESS DISREGARD' OF STUDENTS' SAFETY

"We immediately notified law enforcement, who are investigating," the message said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling school in all our buildings on Tuesday, Dec. 14."

The district said all buildings will undergo a security check by experts and law enforcement will investigate the threat. The message noted that all threats will be investigated and prosecuted.

It did not detail the type of threat or image included in the social media post.

The community is still grieving over the loss of four students who were fatally shot in Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death , four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

They have also pleaded not guilty. Investigators say the teenager used a gun his father purchased on Black Friday to shoot at his classmates.

The parents briefly went on the run after failing to surrender to law enforcement and following a statewide manhunt. Crumbley and his parents met with school officials on the day of the shooting over drawings depicting violent acts.

He was allowed to stay in the school and hours later he unleashed a barrage of gunfire. He appeared at a provable cause court hearing on Monday, which was adjourned until Jan. 7.