Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan elderly woman robbed of nearly $100k by in-home aide hired to care for her: Police

The Michigan in-home aide allegedly stole $26,000 from the 91-year-old patient

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Michigan police officer pulls passenger from burning SUV Video

Michigan police officer pulls passenger from burning SUV

A Southfield police officer worked to extinguish a flaming SUV enough to pull a passenger from the vehicle after a crash Saturday night.

An in-home aide in Michigan was charged after stealing $26,000 from an elderly patient who she was hired to care for. 

Bryanna Burton's arrest came after months of investigation, according to the Bloomfield Township Police Department. The 91-year-old victim called police in December to share her suspicions that her aide was stealing checks from her home while working.

Bryanna Burton is charged with eight crimes in Bloomfield Township's 48th District Court, including five counts of identity theft, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of larceny. 

Bryanna Burton is charged with eight crimes in Bloomfield Township's 48th District Court, including five counts of identity theft, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of larceny.  (FOX 2)

The elderly patient noticed numerous checks were missing and then discovered they had been made out to and cashed by the aide.

NINE-YEAR OLD WAKES UP TO HALF-NAKED BURGLARY SUSPECT IN HER BED: POLICE

Following the investigation, Burton turned herself in at Bloomfield Township’s 48th District Court on March 9 after warrants for her arrest were issued. 

For months, Bryanna Burton stole from her 91-year-old patient. She stole $26,000 by cashing checks.

For months, Bryanna Burton stole from her 91-year-old patient. She stole $26,000 by cashing checks. (iStock)

Burton was charged with five counts of identity theft, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of larceny. She is awaiting her next court date on March 16 for a probable cause conference after posting a $2,500 bond set by 48th District Judge Marc Barron.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bloomfield Township Police Department did not share if the 91-year-old victim had the $26,000 returned to her.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 