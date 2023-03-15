Michigan elderly woman robbed of nearly $100k by in-home aide hired to care for her: Police

An in-home aide in Michigan was charged after stealing $26,000 from an elderly patient who she was hired to care for.

Bryanna Burton's arrest came after months of investigation, according to the Bloomfield Township Police Department. The 91-year-old victim called police in December to share her suspicions that her aide was stealing checks from her home while working.

The elderly patient noticed numerous checks were missing and then discovered they had been made out to and cashed by the aide.

Following the investigation, Burton turned herself in at Bloomfield Township’s 48th District Court on March 9 after warrants for her arrest were issued.

Burton was charged with five counts of identity theft, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of larceny. She is awaiting her next court date on March 16 for a probable cause conference after posting a $2,500 bond set by 48th District Judge Marc Barron.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department did not share if the 91-year-old victim had the $26,000 returned to her.