Michigan
Published

Body of 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas found floating in pond, police say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The body of a 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas was found Thursday afternoon floating in a pond near his family’s home, local authorities say.

Beau Brennan Belson was last seen playing outside with his family in Six Lakes around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Grand Rapid’s Fox 17 reported.

Police say they have found the body of 5-year-old Beau Brennen Belson floating in a pond near his family's house. 

Police say they have found the body of 5-year-old Beau Brennen Belson floating in a pond near his family's house.  (Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police, troopers, three K-9 units, and multiple fire departments, searched for the boy into the night, according to the station.

The search also involved an MSP helicopter and hundreds of volunteers from the local community, officials say.

The cause of the boy’s death remains unclear. The MSP Lakeview Post and 6th District Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Six Lakes is located about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.