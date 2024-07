A Detroit block party took a horrific turn when gunfire broke out on Sunday, killing two and leaving 19 young people injured, police said.

Revelers ranging in age from 17 to 27 were hit by bullets around 2:30 a.m. in the Mohican Regent neighborhood on the 13000 block of Rossini near Gratiot Avenue, police told Fox 2 Detroit.

The victims who lost their lives were a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. One person was in critical condition Monday, while other victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference Monday that police are investigating and no arrests have been made.

The shooting is the latest to strike the community in recent weeks.

"This is not normal," area activist Sandra Turner Handy said of Sunday's attack, Fox 2 reported. "We have to be proactive in this. We have to be in the community to get residents up and out to fight against this type of violence."

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield called Sunday's incident an "unspeakable tragedy" and "another reminder that gun violence is an epidemic in Detroit and across the nation."

"We must chart a new course of action and I'm calling for an all-hands-on-deck approach to ending the senseless killings and destruction of families in our community," she wrote in a statement. "My heart and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones."

U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, took to X to address the shooting.

"Another senseless shooting today, leaving families in our community shattered," she wrote. "We owe it to our families to address this crisis with urgency. We need to save lives now."