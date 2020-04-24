Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti walked out of a New York City federal jail Friday morning after a judge ordered his temporary release due to coronavirus fears.

The onetime agitator of President Trump left the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan at around 11 a.m., his attorney Dean Steward said. Avenatti is required to return to the facility in 90 days.

Avenatti has been in quarantine for the past 14 days at the facility to make sure he doesn't have signs of the novel coronavirus that has infected 2.7 million people worldwide.

He is part of a growing group of non-violent high-profile offenders who have been released early from prison due to concerns about the highly contagious, fast-spreading virus.

In court filings, Steward argued that Avenatti had pneumonia six months ago and was at risk of contracting COVID-19.

"We're really gratified that the judge took the action that he did," Avenatti's lawyer told Fox News. "He recognized the seriousness of the situation."

Senior U.S. District Judge James Selna ruled earlier this month that Avenatti should be escorted on a flight to Southern California and will spend the next three months at his friend's house in Venice. He will be required to wear a monitoring bracelet and is prohibited from using the internet. He will be able to see his wife.

Avenatti has been awaiting sentencing for trying to extort $25 million from athletic apparel giant Nike.

He was convicted in February by federal jury in Manhattan on three counts of extortion, wire fraud and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort and faces up to 42 years in prison.

Avenatti has also been charged in Manhattan Federal Court with swindling Daniels out of nearly $300,000 from a book deal. He's also accused in Los Angeles of cheating clients, lying in bankruptcy proceedings and failing to pay taxes.

Fox News' Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.