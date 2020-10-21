Miami Springs nursing home with 52 COVID deaths fined $67,000, but not stripped of license

Fair Havens Center, a nursing home in Miami Springs, Fla., where 52 residents died from COVID-19, has reopened after nearly having its license pulled for not abiding by proper coronavirus protocol and paying $67,000 in fines.

The facility had been closed to new residents for five months and was being probed by regulators. State officials, however, managed to reach a settlement, according to The Miami Herald.

The fine not only covers COVID-19 violations but also reportedly includes the home's violation of a resident’s do-not-resuscitate order from back in 2019, which will cost the center $16,000.

The nursing home was fined an additional $45,000 for “failing to follow CDC guidelines relating to COVID-19 infections” and for failing to quarantine 11 patients who'd been exposed to the virus," The Herald reported.

It was also forced to pay a $6,000 fee for a six-month survey cycle and will be placed on the state’s watch list as a "troubled nursing home."

Fox News reached out to Fair Havens for comment on the news of the settlement but was told to call back at a later date because no one was available to speak with the media.

Some of the deceased's relatives told The Herald they were offended by the actions of the state, which will allow the institution to stay open, despite its blatant neglect of patient needs.

“I think it’s disgusting,” said Carmen Marin, whose brother-in-law Jose Garcia died in May after contracting the virus at Fair Havens. “They were not in any position to be allowed to open for any reason. They did so much wrong and so many people died because of their misconduct.”