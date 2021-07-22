Florida music festival stage collapses day before three-day concert slated to begin

A portion of a stage for the Rolling Loud music festival collapsed Thursday inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida just one day before the concert was scheduled to take place.

Miami-Dade fire officials told FOX affiliate WSVN-TV that it did not receive calls about the incident. The news outlet reported that no one was injured.

Crews have been working in the Miami Gardens venue for over a week setting up multiple stages for the three-day festival that is slated to feature hip hop acts "21 Savage," DaBaby" and "A$SAP Rocky."

A news helicopter hovering over the stadium showed a collapsed stage as workers walked around the area.