Miami mom tried to hire hit man to kill 3-year-old son through parody website: police

A teen Florida mom was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to use a parody website to hire a hit man to kill her toddler son.

Jazmin Paez, 18, is accused of contacting the fake website rentahitman.com and requesting the murder of her 3-year-old before Thursday.

She allegedly sent the website detailed instructions, including pictures of the boy and the exact location of where he would be, according to court documents reported by NBC 6 Miami.

Miami-Dade police said Paez filled out an online form explaining she wanted a hit man "to get something done once and for all." She allegedly requested that her son "be taken away, far, far, far away and possibly killed but ASAP."

She allegedly gave the website a false name for herself and listed her desired code/safe word as "Put me in coach," the arrest report stated, according to WPLG.

The specific details of Paez's request set off alarm bells for website owner Robert Innes. He told NBC 6 that his website receives hundreds of similar solicitations each day, but that this one looked too real.

"The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived in a particular address. That to me is a red flag. If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that’s why I referred it," Innes said.

Innes said at first the Miami-Dade Police Department didn't believe him. He told NBC 6 he was repeatedly referred to CrimeStoppers, and that he was given a cease-and-desist letter and told to stop contacting the tip line.

"They were not interested. They sent me an email saying if I contacted one more time they were going to send a cease-and-desist letter," Innes said.

However, a detective was eventually assigned to the case. Investigtors reached out to Paez pretending to be the hit man and she allegedly agreed to pay them $3,000 to kill her son.

Paez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of soliciting murder and unlawful use of a communications device. She is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $15,000 bond, detention center records show.

Her son is safe and is staying with relatives, NBC 6 reported. Records show the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the case.

Innes said he created the rent-a-hitman site as a project for a cybersecurity company, but over the years several people have been busted who didn't realize it's a joke. In April, an Air National Guardsman was arrested for allegedly applying for a job as a hit man on the website, NBC 6 reported.

In 2021, a Michigan woman admitted to using the site to request a hit man kill her ex-husband for $5,000, and the New York Post reported that since 2018, at least 120 bloodthirsty people across the Empire State have attempted to rent a hit man on the fake site.

Fox News reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department and rentahitman.com for additional information.