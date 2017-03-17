Miami Dade school board votes to defend immigrant children

Miami-Dade's school board has joined other districts in publicly declaring its grounds free from immigration enforcement.

The action approved Wednesday reiterated that Miami-Dade's school sites and events are safe areas for those living in the country illegally. It orders the superintendent to review protocols and suggest policy changes the district could make to better defend these students.

Immigrant rights advocates say Miami-Dade families need support, especially after the mayor ordered corrections officials to comply fully with immigration officials after an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

People testified before the board that young children worry their classmates could be deported. A 10-year-old named Jasmine Lopez said she is scared her parents may be detained while she is in school.

Miami-Dade is one of the largest school districts in the country.