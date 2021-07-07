Condo collapse: 94 remain unaccounted for as death toll climbs

Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Criminal and civil investigations opened over Florida condo collapse Video

Criminal and civil investigations opened over Florida condo collapse

Fox News correspondent Phil Keating has the latest on search and rescue efforts on 'Special Report'

The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day Wednesday, when officials announced they had recovered 10 more bodies from the rubble and said 94 people were still unaccounted for. 

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah broke the discovery of the additional bodies and human remains to family members in a private briefing Wednesday morning. The death toll now stands at 46, and officials have begun to sound more grim about the prospects of finding any surviving victims.

The latest retrieval reflects what rescue officials have said would be a ramped-up pace of work throughout the debris field after the remaining portion of the condo building was demolished Sunday night.

Miami trauma surgeon describes 'nonstop' search underway in FL condo collapse Video

Crews "did some significant removal of the pile," Jadallah said. "They were able to get down to various areas to inspect."

Jadallah also reported the somber news that so far no new "voids" have been discovered in the areas that became accessible for the first time after the demolition. Rescuers had hoped to find new pockets where there might be survivors.

Still, Jadallah told families the work continues to be a search and rescue operation and has not yet transitioned to a recovery mode.

"We're not there yet," he said.

No one has been rescued from the site since the first hours after the building collapsed on June 24 when many of its residents were asleep.

    A worker makes her way past the rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Fla., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

    Rescue workers move a stretcher containing recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, in Surfside, Fla., on Monday. (AP) ( )

    Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building Monday, July 5, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the Champlain Towers South building in a plume of dust on Sunday. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

    Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

    Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

    A pile of debris remains the morning after the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo was taken down with a controlled demolition on July 5, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Saul Martinez/Getty Images) (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

    A pile of debris remains after the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo was taken down with a controlled demolition on July 5, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Saul Martinez/Getty Images) (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

    Debris after the rest of the Champlain South tower was demolished in a controlled explosion in Surfside, Fla., north of Miami Beach late on July 4, 2021. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images) (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

    The rest of the Champlain South tower is demolished in Surfside, Fla., north of Miami Beach late on July 4, 2021. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images) (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

    Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

An up-close look at the search, in a video released Tuesday by the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Department, came as eight more deaths were announced — until Wednesday, the most for a single day since the search began. It also came as rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa disrupted the effort.

"Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive," county fire chief Alan Cominsky said Tuesday night, referring to workers not finding any open spaces within the mounds of rubble where additional survivors might be found.

Severe weather from Elsa hindered search efforts to a degree. Lightning forced rescuers to pause their work for two hours early Tuesday, Jadallah said. And winds of 20 mph, with stronger gusts, hampered efforts to move heavy debris with cranes, officials said.

Crews have removed 124 tons of debris from the site, Cominsky said. The debris was being sorted and stored in a warehouse as potential evidence in the investigation into why the building collapsed, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

