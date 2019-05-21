Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

IMMIGRATION
Published
Last Update 7 mins ago

Mexico studies building new immigration facilities

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY – Mexico is studying a change in the way it handles the migrants who have been overwhelming its facilities near the border with Guatemala, and may try to keep more of them in newly constructed voluntary shelters rather than in detention facilities.

The director of the National Immigration Institute tells The Associated Press this week that migrants requesting asylum or certain other visas would be free to come and go from the facilities. Tonatiuh Guillén says the first such shelter would be built in Chiapas near the southern border.

Mexico has been swamped by the flow of U.S.-bound migrants, especially Central American families with children, in recent months, many of whom have travelled in caravans. It has sharply increased the number of migrants it detains and deports.