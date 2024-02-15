Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Human Rights

Mexican migrant trafficking: Woman charged after reportedly forcing migrants into working to pay off debt

Gladys Ibanez Olea forced adult victims and a 15-year-old into jobs to pay off their 'debt' for safe entry into the US

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Illinois woman has been arrested for the reported human trafficking of Mexican migrants she helped bring into the country and then forced them to pay off their "debt" by working for her at her home – and threatened to kill their relatives if they did not comply. 

Gladys Ibanez Olea, 34, has been charged with human trafficking and involuntary servitude for holding two women and two children without their will at her Highland Park home in the 500 block of Onwentsia Avenue.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that a 19-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son, as well as a 22-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother, were rescued from the home on Feb. 7 and were relocated to safety and are receiving services.

Mugshot of Gladys Ibanez Olea

Gladys Ibanez Olea, 34, has been charged with human trafficking and involuntary servitude for holding two women and two children without their will at her Highland Park home in the 500 block of Onwentsia Avenue.

WHAT IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING?

Olea, police say, escorted the migrants into the United States around July 2023 and promised them housing, safety and jobs. However, after arriving, she took possession of their identification, money and other goods. Neither of the adult victims knew each other at the time, nor did the juvenile victims.  

Olea forced the adult victims and the 15-year-old into jobs to pay off their "debt" for safe entry into the U.S.  

The victims were forced to give the money they earned to Olea. The "debt" they owed Olea continually grew, and it appeared very unlikely they would be able to pay off the "debt."

The victims were under the control of Olea, who placed padlocks around the kitchen cabinets and refrigerator to control what the victims ate and when they ate.  

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. (Facebook)

TEXAS GIRL TRAFFICKED FROM DALLAS MAVERICKS GAME HELD AT HOTEL BY MEN WITH ‘AK-47 STYLE’ RIFLE: LAWSUIT

Additionally, Olea forced the 15-year-old victim to work rather than attend school by creating a fraudulent identification for him to make it appear he was 19 years old.  

Olea would prevent the 2-year-old from falling asleep during the day by giving him cold baths, to make the baby sleep longer during the nighttime hours. 

Additionally, the victims were told their remaining family in Mexico would be killed if they did not continue to comply with Olea.

Olea has been charged with eight counts of human trafficking, three counts of involuntary servitude and four counts of involuntary servitude, while additional charges are also possible.

A map of Illinois

A map of Illinois pinpointing the 500 block of Onwentsia Avenue. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Human Trafficking is a real problem across the United States and right here in Lake County," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

"I am thankful these four victims were saved from their abuser and are no longer living in fear.  Traffickers prey on the vulnerabilities of their victims. They exploit their victims for personal gain." 

"Our Special Investigations Group has rescued a number of victims over the last several years, and rescuing victims while holding traffickers accountable remains a top priority." 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.