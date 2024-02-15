Mexican migrant trafficking: Woman charged after reportedly forcing migrants into working to pay off debt

An Illinois woman has been arrested for the reported human trafficking of Mexican migrants she helped bring into the country and then forced them to pay off their "debt" by working for her at her home – and threatened to kill their relatives if they did not comply.

Gladys Ibanez Olea, 34, has been charged with human trafficking and involuntary servitude for holding two women and two children without their will at her Highland Park home in the 500 block of Onwentsia Avenue.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that a 19-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son, as well as a 22-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother, were rescued from the home on Feb. 7 and were relocated to safety and are receiving services.

WHAT IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING?

Olea, police say, escorted the migrants into the United States around July 2023 and promised them housing, safety and jobs. However, after arriving, she took possession of their identification, money and other goods. Neither of the adult victims knew each other at the time, nor did the juvenile victims.

Olea forced the adult victims and the 15-year-old into jobs to pay off their "debt" for safe entry into the U.S.

The victims were forced to give the money they earned to Olea. The "debt" they owed Olea continually grew, and it appeared very unlikely they would be able to pay off the "debt."

The victims were under the control of Olea, who placed padlocks around the kitchen cabinets and refrigerator to control what the victims ate and when they ate.

TEXAS GIRL TRAFFICKED FROM DALLAS MAVERICKS GAME HELD AT HOTEL BY MEN WITH ‘AK-47 STYLE’ RIFLE: LAWSUIT

Additionally, Olea forced the 15-year-old victim to work rather than attend school by creating a fraudulent identification for him to make it appear he was 19 years old.

Olea would prevent the 2-year-old from falling asleep during the day by giving him cold baths, to make the baby sleep longer during the nighttime hours.

Additionally, the victims were told their remaining family in Mexico would be killed if they did not continue to comply with Olea.

Olea has been charged with eight counts of human trafficking, three counts of involuntary servitude and four counts of involuntary servitude, while additional charges are also possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Human Trafficking is a real problem across the United States and right here in Lake County," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

"I am thankful these four victims were saved from their abuser and are no longer living in fear. Traffickers prey on the vulnerabilities of their victims. They exploit their victims for personal gain."

"Our Special Investigations Group has rescued a number of victims over the last several years, and rescuing victims while holding traffickers accountable remains a top priority."