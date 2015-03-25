Expand / Collapse search
Published
November 28, 2015

Mexican cartel kingpin is Chicago's new Public Enemy No. 1, a label created for Al Capone

Associated Press
    FILE - In this June 10, 1993 file photo, Joaquin Guzman Loera, alias "El Chapo" Guzman, is shown to the media after his arrest at the high security prison of Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City. Guzman escaped from a maximum security federal prison in 2001 and continues to be a fugitive.

    FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1931 file photo, Chicago mobster Al Capone attends a football game in Chicago.

CHICAGO – Chicago's new Public Enemy No. 1 is a cartel kingpin in Mexico.

It's the first time the Chicago Crime Commission has used the label since Prohibition.

The commission and the Chicago office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will formally give Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman that distinction Thursday.

The Public Enemy No. 1 label was created for mobster Al Capone. But the DEA says Sinaloa cartel leader Guzman is more menacing than the Chicago gangster was.

The DEA's top Chicago official, Jack Riley, says Guzman resides in a Mexican hideaway. But he says Guzman's cartel is now the main narcotics supplier to Chicago and so is effectively a local crime boss.

Guzman has been indicted on federal trafficking charges in the nation's third-largest city.