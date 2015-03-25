Mexican cartel kingpin is Chicago's new Public Enemy No. 1, a label created for Al Capone

next Image 1 of 2

Chicago's new Public Enemy No. 1 is a cartel kingpin in Mexico.

It's the first time the Chicago Crime Commission has used the label since Prohibition.

The commission and the Chicago office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will formally give Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman that distinction Thursday.

The Public Enemy No. 1 label was created for mobster Al Capone. But the DEA says Sinaloa cartel leader Guzman is more menacing than the Chicago gangster was.

The DEA's top Chicago official, Jack Riley, says Guzman resides in a Mexican hideaway. But he says Guzman's cartel is now the main narcotics supplier to Chicago and so is effectively a local crime boss.

Guzman has been indicted on federal trafficking charges in the nation's third-largest city.