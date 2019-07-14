Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Border security
Published

CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at US-Mexico border

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Media denounce border crisisVideo

Media denounce border crisis

Trump says migrants have it 'far better now.'

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers announced Friday they'd made a stunning find inside an SUV at the U.S.-Mexico border: methamphetamines valued at over $1.7 million.

Officers seized the drugs July 1 after they stopped a 42-year-old man from Brownsville, Texas, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, the agency reported.

The estimated total value of the drugs, according to CBP: $1,797,189.92.

Methamphetamines valued at over $1.7 million were found hidden inside a white 2007 Volkswagen Touareg at the border, investigators said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection-Brownsville)

Methamphetamines valued at over $1.7 million were found hidden inside a white 2007 Volkswagen Touareg at the border, investigators said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection-Brownsville)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators found 74 packages, which contained a total of 89.87 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, inside the white 2007 Volkswagen Touareg, CBP added.

“Our officers continue to maintain an elevated enforcement posture to keep our borders secure and prevent dangerous narcotics from entering into our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “I congratulate our officers for their excellent job in this significant seizure.”

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.