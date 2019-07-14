CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at US-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers announced Friday they'd made a stunning find inside an SUV at the U.S.-Mexico border: methamphetamines valued at over $1.7 million.

Officers seized the drugs July 1 after they stopped a 42-year-old man from Brownsville, Texas, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, the agency reported.

The estimated total value of the drugs, according to CBP: $1,797,189.92.

Investigators found 74 packages, which contained a total of 89.87 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, inside the white 2007 Volkswagen Touareg, CBP added.

“Our officers continue to maintain an elevated enforcement posture to keep our borders secure and prevent dangerous narcotics from entering into our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “I congratulate our officers for their excellent job in this significant seizure.”