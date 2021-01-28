In Chicago, methamphetamine seizures hit new record high, DEA says

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is reporting a new record number of methamphetamine seizures in Chicago.

In the entirety of fiscal year 2020, DEA agents there removed 1,534 pounds of meth off the city’s streets, according to Fox32 Chicago.

As of several weeks into the current fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, 2020, authorities say 1,813 pounds were seized so far -- worth nearly $12 million total, or $6,500 per pound, the station reported.

"Nationally, methamphetamine overdose deaths have gone up by about a third over the last year," Robert J. Bell, a Special Agent in Charge with the DEA, told Fox32 Chicago. "Our raw numbers of meth-related overdose deaths are relatively low, but they are ticking up."

The station reported that DEA Chicago is one of 11 field offices participating in "Operation Crystal Shield," a nationwide effort launched in February 2020 to crack down on meth distribution by targeting transportation hubs and drug cartels.

"When it comes to meth, especially during right now and recent times, over the past year, what we’ve seen is a dramatic increase," Justin Wolfe, who oversees an addiction services program at Linden Oaks Hospital outside of Chicago, said in an interview with the station.

Wolfe added that support groups for those in recovery have been temporarily canceled at times because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.