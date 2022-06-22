Memphis 4-year-old dies after shooting in home: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 4-year-old in Germantown, Tennessee died after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon inside a home.

Police in Germantown are investigating the death which happened in the 2900 block of South Germantown Rd, according to Fox 13.

According to the report, the 4-year-old suffered a gunshot wound at around 4 p.m.

It's unclear if the child was shot by another person or if he found the gun in the house.

Germantown is a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.