Memphis 4-year-old dies after shooting in home: Police
Police in Germantown, Tennessee say that the 4-year-old was shot at around 4 p.m.
A 4-year-old in Germantown, Tennessee died after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon inside a home.
Police in Germantown are investigating the death which happened in the 2900 block of South Germantown Rd, according to Fox 13.
According to the report, the 4-year-old suffered a gunshot wound at around 4 p.m.
It's unclear if the child was shot by another person or if he found the gun in the house.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Germantown is a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.