Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.6B after no winners in Friday's drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot on Saturday climbed to $1.6 billion after it was revealed that no winning ticket was sold in Friday night's drawing, making it the highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
The winning numbers were: 15, 23, 53, 65, 70, and Mega Ball 7.
The prize is so large due to the fact no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.