Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.6B after no winners in Friday's drawing

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
close
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $970 millionVideo

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $970 million

Lottery grows to second largest in U.S. history; Jacqui Heinrich reports from New York City on ticket sales.

The Mega Millions jackpot on Saturday climbed to $1.6 billion after it was revealed that no winning ticket was sold in Friday night's drawing, making it the highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers were: 15, 23, 53, 65, 70, and Mega Ball 7.

The prize is so large due to the fact no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.