©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update November 28, 2015

McDonald's tells Cleveland hero: 'We'll be in touch'

By | Associated Press
May 6, 2013: Neighbor Charles Ramsey speaks to media near the home on the 2200 block of Seymour Avenue, where three missing women were rescued in Cleveland.

NEW YORK – McDonald's says it will reach out to a man widely quoted in accounts of the three women who were found in Cleveland after they went missing about a decade ago.

Charles Ramsey, who lives in the neighborhood where the women were found, noted in an interview with a local TV station that he was eating McDonald's when the scene unfolded Monday. He also made note of his meal in a 911 call. Both the interview and the 911 call went viral online.

On Tuesday, the world's biggest hamburger company said on Twitter: "We salute the courage of Ohio kidnap victims & respect their privacy. Way to go Charles Ramsey -- we'll be in touch."

Representatives for McDonald's, based in Oak Brook, Ill., did not immediately return calls for comment.